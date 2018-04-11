Ford to unveil 50 new vehicles in China by 2025

Ford Motor Company will unveil 50 new vehicles in the Chinese market by 2025 in a bid to increase sales in the world's largest auto market.

"China is such an important market for Ford. We will do whatever we can do to win in China." said Peter Fleet, chief executive officer of Ford China, during an interview with Shanghai Daily on Tuesday. "We will have an amazing product onslaught in order to further boost sales."

By the end of this year, Ford will launch more new midsize cars in China's market, including an all-new Focus sedan, a new Escort family sedan and an all-new sporty Focus ST-Line.

"These launches are a testament to Ford's ongoing commitment to China's critical midsize car market. New vehicles are all developed with the specific needs of Chinese consumers and will be manufactured locally by Changan Ford," Fleet said.

The automaker is set to rapidly enhance its engineering and research and development capability to support its aggressive growth plan.

To adapt to the Chinese market, Ford will locally assemble five new vehicles in China from 2019 to 2025.

Ford also said it will set up a national distribution services division under Changan Ford in order to meet the growing needs of consumers and provide better customer experience when they visit the dealers.

Ford's sales volume reversed last year but the company expects the new products to boost sales in China in the future. Ford's sales in China fell 6 percent year on year to about 1.2 million vehicles in 2017.

"In order to increase our product development capabilities in China, we will accelerate time-to-market delivery. Ford will speed up the time from sketch (design) to showroom by 20 percent," Fleet said.