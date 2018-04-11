Huya seeks $200 mln U.S. IPO

Huya Inc, the largest game livestreaming platform in China, filed for a proposed $200 million IPO on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

According to the initial filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Huya's revenue surged 118 percent year-on-year to 740 million yuan ($117.6 million) in the fourth quarter in 2017, and the company achieved a profit on the strength of the hot game Player Unknown's Battlegrounds in China.

Tencent is Huya's second-largest shareholder with a 34.6 percent stake.