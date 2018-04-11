Volvo, Alibaba develop AI car audio system

Auto brand Volvo and the artificial intelligence (AI) lab of Alibaba have jointly enabled an AI audio system to be applied in cars, Volvo announced Tuesday.

The system, called "Tmall Gene," offers voice enquiries like car window and door status, and remaining fuel amount, and can also unlock doors and turn on air conditioning before the driver approaches the car, Volvo China said in a statement.

The audio system will be soon applied to Volvo car models, it added.

The two companies are also cooperating on online services like navigation, weather and air quality, as well as parking.