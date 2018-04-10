LINE

Great Wall Motors, Baidu partner in self-driving

2018-04-10 14:29Xinhua

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors announced Tuesday it will work with internet giant Baidu in intelligent connected vehicles, self-driving technology, shared vehicles and big data.

The two companies signed a strategic cooperation memorandum on Monday.

According to the plan, Baidu will assist Great Wall Motors in building a trial area for intelligent connected vehicles in Xushui district of Baoding City in north China's Hebei Province.

Great Wall Motors' self-driving system, i-Pilot, will be incorporated with Baidu's Apollo system. They will also develop an open platform for self-driving software and hardware.

Headquartered in Baoding, Great Wall Motors is China's biggest SUV maker, selling more than 1 million vehicles annually.

Since 2016, the two have cooperated in developing high-precision map and positioning technology, Great Wall Motors said.

　　

