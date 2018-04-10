LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

New government document aims to promote regulation of UAV industry

1
2018-04-10 09:45Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) released on Monday a document on the regulation of commercial flights of civil unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), a move to strengthen supervision of the market and promote the industry's orderly development, Chinese experts said.

"The document improves management and sets a regulation reference for commercial flights of civilian UAVs," an unidentified official from the CAA told the Beijing Business Today.

The document clearly defines the conditions and application procedure for a business license, and methods to supervise and administer commercial UAV flights.

China's development of UAVs has entered a new phase as the technology is being widely used in multiple fields such as geographical mapping, environmental monitoring and aerial photography.

The massive market demand has brought challenges on how to manage the vehicles.

According to the CAA, the document applies to UAVs with a net weight of 250 grams or more that are used for aerial spraying, aerial photography, flight shows, and for training UAV pilots.

The new document will help establish a scientific administration system for UAV flights, which will make full use of UAVs in different industries and promote China's economic development, Luo Liang, a professor at South China's Guangzhou Civil Aviation College, was quoted as saying by the Beijing Business Today.

The document also clarifies basic conditions for company applicants and situations in which the CAA will deny applications and recall or invalidate licenses. The CAA regulation will come into force on June 1.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.