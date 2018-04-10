LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Chinese nuclear power giant builds solar plant in Malaysia

1
2018-04-10 09:01Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), has started building its first solar plant in Malaysia.

Construction of the 50,000-kw plant in Kedah state started in late March, He Yu, chairman of the CGN board, said on Monday.

The project is expected to be in operation by March 2019.

As one of China's state nuclear power giants, CGN has significant investment in clean energy.

In 2015, the group signed an equity purchase agreement with Malaysian energy company Edra Global Energy Bhd, leading CGN to become the biggest foreign direct investor in Malaysia.

CGN has overseas new energy plants with a total installed capacity of over 10 million kw.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.