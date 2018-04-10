U.S., Chinese business leaders to discuss ties in New York amid trade row

Top U.S. and Chinese CEOs, government leaders, and experts will meet in New York City on Thursday to discuss the changing business relations between the two largest economies in the world.

China Institute 2018 Executive Summit, "U.S.-China Business in the New World Order," to be held on April 12 at the Harvard Club of New York City, will examine challenges in both countries and explore opportunities for American and Chinese businesses to work together.

"The conference takes place at a time of great uncertainty," said China Institute President James Heimowitz in a press release. "It's increasingly important to find practical ways in which businesses can flourish and work together, underpinning the world's most important bilateral relationship."

The one-day event features speakers including U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce Gilbert B. Kaplan, on the state of manufacturing in the United States; Henry M. Paulson, Jr., former Secretary of Treasury and Chairman of the Paulson Institute, on how the U.S. and China can tackle global challenges together; Nobel Prize winning economist Joseph Stiglitz and former IMF chief John Lipsky on adapting to the New World Order.

The summit will convene three panel discussions: Chinese Investments in the United States: Opportunities and Challenges on Both Sides; From Green to Gold: Finding Opportunity in China's Sustainable Future; From Artificial Intelligence to Education and Bio Tech: The Next Big China Opportunities.

China Institute is partnering with the U.S. National Governors Association and China-U.S. Exchange Foundation for this conference.

Founded in 1926, China Institute is the oldest bicultural, non-profit organization in America to focus exclusively on China.