Nation is willing to share the fruits of development: Head of publicity

2018-04-10 08:42China Daily Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China is willing to continue to collaborate on innovation and share the fruits of development with Asia and the world, said Huang Kunming, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Huang, who also is a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remark in his opening speech at the 2018 Media Leaders Summit for Asia, which was held on Monday in Sanya, Hainan province. The theme of the meeting is "A New Era of Media Cooperation in Asia－Interconnectivity and Innovative Development."  [Special coverage]

Huang pointed out that this year is the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up push. In that time, China's reform and development has benefited from Asia, and also contributed to Asia and the world.

President Xi Jinping has proposed a series of important ideas concerning the future of humankind in today's changing world. His thought systematically clarified China's global outlook on governance, security, development and globalization, providing China's wisdom and solutions to global issues and promoting peace, development and prosperity to the world, Huang said.

He emphasized that an innovative Asia and a prosperous world will provide media from all over the globe with greater opportunities and a broader arena.

Media should serve as the voices for the people. Media from Asia should promote an innovative spirit and dialogue among civilizations and spread the voices of Asian people's innovation, diligence and cooperation between countries, Huang said.

At the opening ceremony, media representatives from China and other Asian countries signed cooperation agreements. A panel discussion about dialogues between Asian civilizations was held afterward.

More than 140 mainstream media leaders from 40 Asian countries, as well as more than 300 Asian cultural scholars and related parties attended the opening ceremony.

　　

