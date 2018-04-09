BMW flagship store launched on JD e-commerce platform

The launch ceremony of BMW's flagship store on JD.com takes place on Tuesday, offering maintenance and after sales services through e-commerce channels. （Photo provided to China Daily）

BMW has launched a targeted e-commerce store focused on bringing customers a better user experience, while also directing online customers to brick-and-mortar stores to benefit the brand's dealers.

The German automaker's flagship store on JD.com launched on Tuesday, making BMW the only premium autobrand to offer maintenance and after sales services via e-commerce channels.

The online store has a wide range of items and services available, including car parts, lifestyle collections, car care products, and maintenance and repair services.

"The e-commerce business will help our dealers to generate more revenue," said Sean Green, senior vice-president of sales and marketing at BMW Brilliance Automotive, the German carmaker's Chinese joint venture.

"BMW's online channel has become dealers' another revenue source, as it better maintains the customers in our network instead of losing price-sensitive users," he said.

About 128,000 BMW service coupons were sold by online third-party platforms in 2017, directing 500 million yuan ($79 million) in offline revenues to dealers, according to the company's data.

Green noted that BMW's dealers are not only important partners, but also a major pillar to support the brand's development in the Chinese market.

"By providing digital channels through the BMW JD store, we can join hands to better serve our customers and achieve win-win results together," Green said.

The dealerships will benefit from the digital management system through the recently launched BMW JD's flagship store for enhanced customer satisfaction, according to the company. BMW dealers can now respond more quickly to orders and improve customer service efficiency by utilizing big data based on JD's analysis of consumer preferences.

Online purchases are linked with the nearest authorized dealer and maintenance and repair services will also attract customers to physical dealers, thus expanding their customer base. When customers redeem vouchers at BMW-authorized dealerships, they will enjoy the brand's high-quality after sales services, with benefits including genuine parts and components, professional services from certified BMW technicians and an exclusive VIP environment, according to the company.

These benefits are achieved thanks to JD's powerful technologies. Based on intelligent supply and demand estimates, the e-commerce platform is able to help BMW to make better decisions and so greatly increase efficiency along its supply chain.

The cooperation marks the German auto brand's latest major move in digital services and JD's significant breakthrough in the premium automotive aftermarket. Both companies said they expect the online store's enhanced customer service experience to set the benchmark for premium auto brands' online retailing.

"BMW needs to keep innovating and meeting customer needs and market demands together with our partners," Green said.

The transparent pricing and greater convenience of BMW's after sales services are among the benefits the brand's JD's flagship store can provide customers, thanks to this new stress-free digital shopping experience, according to the company.