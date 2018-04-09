China's fiscal revenue up 13.6 pct in Q1

China's fiscal revenue rose 13.6 percent year on year in the first quarter, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement Monday.

The stable growth was mainly driven by a faster increase in tax revenue, as businesses posted better profits amid solid economic growth, according to the MOF. Tax revenue accounted for 87.7 percent of fiscal revenue during the January-March period, up 2.5 percentage points from the year-earlier level.

The MOF cited an increase in factory activity, improving services, robust consumption and steady foreign trade.