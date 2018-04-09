LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Alibaba creates over 36.8 mln jobs in 2017

1
2018-04-09 16:24Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba created over 36.8 million jobs last year via its expansive retail ecosystem, a report showed.

The company's various e-commerce platforms like Tmall and Taobao, which covers over 500 million consumers, offered about 14.05 million jobs to online retailers in 2017, according to a report from the Renmin University of China.

Apparel and textiles, daily necessities and home appliances were the top three retail items that offered the most jobs, the report showed.

The booming online retail service also helped boost demand for professionals in upstream and downstream sectors like R&D, design, manufacturing and logistics, totaling about 22.76 million jobs.

Alibaba saw its revenue grow 56 percent year on year in the fourth quarter of last year.

As the e-commerce market evolves, more professionals who can make mid-and-long-term development plans, capable of reforming business models and combining digital technologies with offline retail skills that are in high demand, according to the report.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.