LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's island province aims for 100 pct new energy vehicles by 2030

1
2018-04-09 16:07Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's island province of Hainan plans to have all its vehicles run on new energy by 2030, provincial governor Shen Xiaoming said Monday.[Special coverage]

"We are considering island-wide use of new energy vehicles (NEVs) by 2030," said Shen at the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

The government vehicles will be switched to NEVs first, then vehicles for public use like buses and taxis, and finally private cars, he said.

"We hope to be a model for global island economies in the promotion of green development," said Shen, adding that global warming is an issue of survival for the tropical island.

Hainan, endeavoring to build itself into an international tourism island, has more than 9 million people and about 1.18 million vehicles. It plans to introduce 5,600 NEVs into the market and build more than 10,000 recharging posts this year.

China signed the Paris Agreement in April 2016, giving a strong push to international efforts against global warming.

China expects the total production and sales of NEVs to hit 5 million by 2020. A total of 777,000 NEVs were sold on the Chinese market last year, up 53.3 percent year on year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.