A new era of cooperation: Inclusive development of island economies

2018-04-09 14:58CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Hainan Province Governor Shen Xiaoming on Monday called for a larger role for global islands in developing the 21st century Maritime Silk Road under the principles of extensive consultation, joint contributions and shared benefits at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA).[Special coverage]

"The Belt and Road Initiative boosts global cooperation and it is time for islands around the globe to come together and further share their practices and experiences in economic governance." Shen said, during the session centered on the topic of "A New Era of Cooperation: Inclusive Development of Island Economies" at BFA.

"Openness is not only a development need, but also a survival imperative…Hainan Island works hard from partnerships, economic development, and civilized exchanges, in order to propose a Chinese plan for jointly solving the problems faced by island development."

Shen also suggested deepening win-win cooperation with other islands.

"We should further promote connectivity …Hainan Island aims to open 100 plus international routes within the next two to three years, and expand the South China Sea cruise tourism routes map. We also wish to further strengthen cooperation in aviation and marine transportation with other islands. "

April 2018 is an important month for Hainan as it marks the 30th anniversary of its founding as a province and special economic zone of China. It is also when the Boao Forum for Asia, a prominent gathering of the Asia-Pacific region, holds its annual conference in Boao.

　　

