Trump tweets on China-U.S. trade dispute

(Screenshot photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday "China will take down its Trade Barriers because it is the right thing to do", though he did not give any further explanation for his optimism about the world's two largest economies settling the trade disputes.

"President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade," he said in his tweet. "Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property. Great future for both countries!"

According to Chinese experts, Trump's intention is mainly to calm the markets and avoid stocks nosediving amid fears of trade frictions between China and the United States.