First flight lands at Chinese-built new Islamabad International Airport

Islamabad's new international airport built by Chinese on Saturday welcomed the first plane during a scheduled mock flight to test operations.

The mock flight was carried out by an A320 aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines. After taking off from the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, the aircraft successfully landed at the new airport earlier this afternoon.

The construction of the new Islamabad International Airport was undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the largest state-owned construction companies of China.

Li Gang, a representative from the CSCEC Islamabad Office, told the People's Daily that, the new airport will be capable of handling nine million passengers per annum, which will remarkably increase the passenger capacity of the capital city.

Once put into operation, the capital city's new airport will be the biggest one of the country in terms of landing and passenger handling facilities.