China's Q1 power generation up 10 pct

China's power generation rose 10 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2018 to 1.57 trillion kilowatt-hours, the top economic planner said Sunday.

The growth was higher than a 5.9-percent increase for the full year of 2017, according to data from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Electricity from thermal power plants, which account for more than 70 percent of total power generation, rose 8.7 percent year on year, while that from hydropower plants rose 2.7 percent.

Wind, solar, and nuclear power production surged by 37.9 percent, 58.7 percent, and 12.7 percent, respectively, the NDRC said.