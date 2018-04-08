LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Norway PM blasts Trump's protectionism

1
2018-04-08 08:41CGTN Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg. (Photo/CGTN)

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg. (Photo/CGTN)

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Friday slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum as "protectionism" amid escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and other countries, including China.

"A global trade war and increasing protectionism are the last things the world needs now," said Solberg at the Conservative national congress in Gardermoen, Oslo on Friday afternoon, reminding the audience that "historically extended periods of protectionism have led to regression, wars and conflict."

Solberg, who normally calls the U.S. "our biggest ally", said it is a great paradox when countries like the U.S. come across as the biggest threat to free trade, while China has become one of the most prominent defenders of free trade.

"[A trade war] would hit many countries hard, including Norway. It would make it harder to achieve our sustainability goals. These are scary signs. I would strongly advise against such a development," she added.

She stressed that Norway would pursue free and fair trade under her leadership.

"There must be guidelines between countries. Rules for what is right and wrong. The alternative is that the strongest [countries] get their way. That is not in Norway's interest."

Norway is not exempt from the U.S.' punitive tolls.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.