AIIB adopts strategy to attract private capital

2018-04-07 Xinhua

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is to do more to attract private capital for infrastructure investment in emerging markets.

"We need institutional investors and private sector funders to come to the table and partner with us if we are going to fill the current infrastructure gap in Asia," said AIIB Vice President for policy and strategy Joachim von Amsberg.

Three key areas -- partners, leads and markets -- have been identified as steps toward private capital mobilization.

AIIB will prioritize transactions which support the bank's priorities, have a strong likelihood of generating repeat business, provide business development opportunities, employ a structure or a product that is innovative or assists in franchise development.

　　

