China will fight "at any cost" and take "comprehensive countermeasures" if the United States continues its unilateral, protectionist practices, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

"On Sino-U.S. trade, China has made its position very clear. We don't want a trade war, but we are not afraid of such a war," the spokesperson said.

The remarks came after the U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had asked the U.S. Trade Representative to consider 100 billion U.S. dollars of additional tariffs on Chinese products.

"Concerning the U.S. statement, we will not only listen to the words but also watch the deeds," the spokesperson said.

If the United States continues its protectionism regardless of opposition from China and the international community, China will fight to the end at any cost to "protect the interests of the country and the people," according to the spokesperson.

"The conflict was initiated by the United States as provocation," the spokesperson said.China will continue reform and opening up, safeguard multilateral trade, and promote trade and investment liberalization, the spokesperson added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang also made similar pledge when asked to comment on President Trump's direction, according to a document at the ministry's website.