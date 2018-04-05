LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Brazil's Supreme Court rejects ex-President Lula's plea to avoid prison

1
2018-04-05 14:25Xinhua Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) justices voted to reject former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's plea to avoid prison in the early hours of Thursday.

Lula's defeat was a narrow one, with six votes to deny the habeas corpus and five to grant it, after over 10 hours of session. The decisive vote against the plea was given by Court President Carmen Lucia Rocha.

With the habeas corpus denied, Lula can be arrested at any time, which will prevent him from participating in this year's presidential elections.

Lula is facing a controversial accusation of corruption and money laundering, in a case involving an apartment which he is accused of having received as a bribe for favoring companies in governmental contracts.

Lula repeatedly denied owning the apartment.

His defense team said that the prosecution did not manage to present evidence that Lula owns the apartment, since there exist no contracts with his name, no documents attesting the ownership, and nothing more than the testimony of defendants who provided evidence in exchange for leniency.

In January, Brazil's Workers' Party (PT) declared that its founder and former president Lula will be its candidate again in the October's election.

In previous polls on preferred candidates for the election, Lula enjoyed a clear lead over his potential rivals. Without him on the run, the election is quite unpredictable.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.