Chinese ambassador urges U.S. to terminate 301 investigation

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai on Wednesday urged Washington to abandon its "unilateral and protectionist practices" and terminate the Section 301 investigation as early as possible.

Cui made the remarks while meeting with U.S. Acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan.

Washington Tuesday announced tariffs on a proposed list of Chinese goods worth 50 billion U.S. dollars, covering industries in aerospace, information and communication technology, robotics and machinery.

The list was authorized by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, which in August 2017 initiated an unfounded investigation under the Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974 to probe China's intellectual property and technology transfer practices.

Cui reiterated China's position on the economic and trade differences between the two countries, saying that the U.S. side shall seek a solution through dialogues and consultations with the Chinese side.

The two senior diplomats also exchanged views on the current situation of the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual interest.