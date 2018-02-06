LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China Unicom, Nokia plan tie-up

1
2018-02-06 13:50Global Times/Agencies Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Nokia and China Unicom are to deploy a cloud-native core network based on Nokia's AirGile technology in seven Chinese provinces, US-based globenewswire.com said Monday.

The network will provide new agility that will enable the delivery of high-quality voice services and lay the foundations for the evolution to fifth-generation services.

Nokia will deploy its technology in seven provinces in China, including major industrial and tourist hubs like Southwest China's Sichuan Province and North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.