China Unicom, Nokia plan tie-up

Nokia and China Unicom are to deploy a cloud-native core network based on Nokia's AirGile technology in seven Chinese provinces, US-based globenewswire.com said Monday.

The network will provide new agility that will enable the delivery of high-quality voice services and lay the foundations for the evolution to fifth-generation services.

Nokia will deploy its technology in seven provinces in China, including major industrial and tourist hubs like Southwest China's Sichuan Province and North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.