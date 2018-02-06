LINE

Suzhou adds 24 Taiwan-funded listed companies in 2017

The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou added 24 Taiwan-funded listed companies in 2017, the highest for a city on the Chinese mainland, local authorities said Monday.

Last year, Suzhou approved 217 Taiwan-funded companies to launch business in the city, which involved about 1.55 billion U.S. dollars of investment, said Yao Linrong, an official with the city government.

The figure brought the total number of Taiwan-funded companies in the city to 11,170, since Taiwanese investors first entered Suzhou 30 years ago.

Suzhou has attracted a total of 30 billion U.S. dollars of investment from Taiwan, which accounted for about 25 percent of the city's total investment from overseas.

Suzhou has 12 Taiwan-funded companies with annual revenue of at least 10 billion yuan (about 1.6 billion U.S. dollars).

In 2017, Suzhou was one of 14 Chinese cities with GDP exceeding 1 trillion yuan.

　　

