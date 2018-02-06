LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Push for spick and span villages intensifies

1
2018-02-06 10:22China Daily Editor: Wang Zihao ECNS App Download
Newly built houses lie in villages in mountainous Jinggu Dai and Yi autonomous county in Yunnan province in late January. After a magnitude-6.6 earthquake in 2014, villagers rebuilt their homes in the Dai style and are living a cleaner, wealthier life. (YANG ZONGYOU/XINHUA)

Newly built houses lie in villages in mountainous Jinggu Dai and Yi autonomous county in Yunnan province in late January. After a magnitude-6.6 earthquake in 2014, villagers rebuilt their homes in the Dai style and are living a cleaner, wealthier life. (YANG ZONGYOU/XINHUA)

China plans to improve the rural environment, including waste and sewage processing, to provide a cleaner and better quality of life by 2020, according to a three-year action plan released on Monday.

Efforts to improve living conditions for rural residents have been ongoing for years, but the projects are not balanced, leaving some trapped in severe pollution and creating a problem for rural social and economic growth, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday.

"The plan aims to solve thorny issues gradually through coordinated sources and strengthened controls, and then let rural residents feel the improvements," an unnamed official from the commission in charge of the issues said.

The action plan - issued by the General Office of the State Council and the General Office of the CPC Central Committee - sets targets for regions based on their economies. It said that by 2020, rural regions in eastern, central and western regions, with a solid base in infrastructure and strong economies, should build well-functioning systems to process all household garbage and sewage and maintain clean restroom facilities.

"The most striking conflict in rural regions is the pollution caused by untreated garbage and sewage," the commission official said on Monday.

In addition, the central government will also link improvements in the rural living environment to officials' annual assessments that are used for promotions.

To finance the projects, the central government is encouraging local governments to allocate funds, banks to provide loans, and social sectors to invest and explore resources like tourism in villages.

The plan also encourages effective projects to expand to other villages.

For example, Lianhe village of Zhuji, Zhejiang province, set up a system to first sort garbage from households, then have cleaners in the village and township sort it out again.

In Zhejiang, over 90 percent of household garbage in rural regions has been processed, making the environment clean and residents satisfied, the provincial government said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.