Tibet's foreign trade rebounds in 2017

Southwest China's Tibet autonomous region saw its foreign trade rebound in 2017.

The total value of imports and exports in the region rose 13.9 percent to 5.885 billion yuan ($934.4 million) last year. Tibet's foreign trade fell for two consecutive years following the Nepal earthquake in 2015.

Customs authorities said that the growth was spurred by rising demand in the global market, a stable domestic economy, and the implementation of a series of trade policies.

Last year, Nepal, France and Belgium were the top three foreign trade partners of Tibet.