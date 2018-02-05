LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Tibet's foreign trade rebounds in 2017

1
2018-02-05 15:02Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Southwest China's Tibet autonomous region saw its foreign trade rebound in 2017.

The total value of imports and exports in the region rose 13.9 percent to 5.885 billion yuan ($934.4 million) last year. Tibet's foreign trade fell for two consecutive years following the Nepal earthquake in 2015.

Customs authorities said that the growth was spurred by rising demand in the global market, a stable domestic economy, and the implementation of a series of trade policies.

Last year, Nepal, France and Belgium were the top three foreign trade partners of Tibet.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.