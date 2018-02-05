LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Nissan's China venture aims to sell 1.17m cars in 2018

1
2018-02-05 14:58Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Nissan Motor Co's Chinese joint venture plans to sell at least 1.17 million vehicles in 2018, up 5.3 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker's local partner Dongfeng Motor Corp said Saturday.

Growth forecast for the partnership is cut in half as the world's largest auto market is likely to see growth slow to around 3 percent this year, according to the country's auto industry association, in what would be a second straight year of lackluster growth.

But it will be the fourth consecutive year of 1 million plus unit sales for the Guangdong-based Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Co.

The joint venture saw its 2017 sales rise 10.4 percent year-on-year to a record 1.11 million units, representing 27 percent of the total sales of Dongfeng Motor, China's second largest automaker, which also runs ventures with France's PSA, Japan's Honda, and Kia of the Republic of Korea.

Dongfeng Nissan produces cars such as the Slyphy, Teana and Sunny and sport utility vehicles such as the X-Trail and Murano in four Chinese provinces of Hubei, Guangdong, Liaoning and Henan. It also sells Nissan's imported models in China.

Jose Munoz, Nissan Motor's chief performance officer, said the China market is currently a main driver of Nissan's global growth and Nissan will spare no effort to support the partnership with Dongfeng Motor and provide better products in China.

Nissan Motor sold 5.8 million vehicles worldwide last year, up 4.6 percent, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, the world's leading automotive alliance, announced earlier this week.

Dongfeng Nissan will celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2018 by crossing the 10 million unit sales mark, said Wang Jinning, company deputy general manager, adding that Dongfeng Nissan must embrace the change in market before it is able to go higher.

Chinese auto sales grew at the slowest rate in recent years in 2017. Sales totaled 28.88 million vehicles last year, up 3 percent from 2016, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.