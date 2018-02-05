Mobile gaming grows stronger: report

Mobile gaming is growing stronger in China, accounting for over half of the total game sales in 2017, according to a report carried by Monday's China Daily.

The gaming market grew by 23 percent year on year to 203.6 billion yuan (32.2 billion U.S. dollars) last year, said a report by the Game Publishers Association Publications Committee also known as the GPC.

The report said that mobile gaming accounted for 57 percent of the total game sales and suggested that the mobile gaming segment will gradually play a more important role in the overall gaming market.

As of present, China has 583 million gaming players, most of whom were born in the 1990s and 2000s, said the newspaper.

Compared to people born in the 1990s, those born in the 2000s are more active in the game market, it said, adding that nearly 10 percent of mobile gaming players were teenagers born in the 2000s as of 2016.