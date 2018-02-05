LINE

Economy

Chinese group to buy UK stockbroker

2018-02-05 10:40Global Times

A Chinese investment group is reportedly in advanced talks to buy Goodbody, the UK's second-largest stockbroker, for about 100 million pounds ($141 million), The Sunday Times reported.

The report did not specify the Chinese investment group. A spokesman for Fexco, Goodbody's majority shareholder, declined to comment, the report noted.

But The Sunday Times said that an announcement on the deal could be made within weeks.

The transaction would be subject to regulatory clearance from the Central Bank of Ireland and the Chinese financial authorities, according to the report.

 

　　

