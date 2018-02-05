Foton further expands in Philippines

China's leading bus manufacturer Foton Motor Group has broken into the Philippine automotive industry's list of top 10 performers, according to a report by the Philippine news site inquirer.net on Wednesday.

Foton has confidence in the market of the Philippines and will further pursue growth there, Ma Rentao, executive vice president of Foton International Group, was quoted as saying in a report by cankaoxiaoxi.com.

Southeast Asian markets are the core areas for Foton's global business, which accounts for 50 percent of the company's overseas sales volume, according to inquirer.net.