U.S. sorghum imports probed

2018-02-05

China will launch an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imports of sorghum grown in the U.S., the Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday.

The U.S. is the world's top exporter of the grain and China's largest supplier by far, with imports from the U.S. reaching 4.76 million tons in 2017, out of just over 5 million tons in total.

The grain is largely used to feed China's huge livestock sector, as other grains like corn are more expensive. But preliminary evidence and information obtained by the commerce ministry found that sorghum from the U.S. had been exported at a lower-than-normal value, it said, damaging local producers.

　　

