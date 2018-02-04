LINE

Toyota to recall 4 models of vehicles in China

Toyota will recall 181,797 vehicles over an air bag defect in China.

The recall was filed by GAC Toyota Motor and Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ).

Starting Feb. 10, the company will recall 73,084 New Highlander vehicles manufactured between May 5, 2015 and Feb. 4, 2016, and 98,218 Levin models produced between May 4, 2015 and Feb. 4, 2016, as well as 5,804 Levin hybrid cars produced between Oct. 11, 2015 and Feb. 4, 2016, according to the AQSIQ.

The recall also includes 4,691 Corolla hybrid cars manufactured by Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor between Nov. 21, 2015 and Feb. 2, 2016.

There are concerns that flawed acceleration transducer parts in the air bags of affected vehicles may cause air bags to malfunction, which could pose a threat to safety, according to the statement.

The companies said they would replace the faulty parts for affected car owners for free.

　　

