LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Leshi says debts worth $900 mln due in 2018

1
2018-02-04 14:03Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Leshi Internet Information and Technology, the listed arm of technology company LeEco, expects 5.62 billion yuan (893.69 million US dollars) of debts to mature this year, further exacerbating the company's cash woes and straining financials.

The debts were only a part of the company's total unpaid liabilities from financing and loans worth 9.29 billion yuan (1.47 US dollars) as of the end of last year, according to a statement by Leshi.

"If the company's business volume fails to rebound to the previous level, the cash flow will tighten further, which will put us under pressure to repay the debts," Leshi said, warning investors of risks.

The statement came after the company's shares traded in Shenzhen dropped by the 10-percent daily limit for eight straight days. Before the slump, it had suspended trading since April last year due to capital restructuring.

But the plan was dropped due to the financial woes of LeEco, which was in deep water as aggressive expansion into electric cars and other markets resulted in a rapid build-up of debts.

Leshi expects about 11.6 billion yuan (1.84 billion US dollars) in net losses for last year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.