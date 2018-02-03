China approves 4 IPO applications

China's securities regulator approved four new IPO applications during the past week, which will raise up to 5.1 billion yuan (more than 800 million U.S. dollars) in the A-share market.

One company will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, two on the Shenzhen small and medium enterprises board, and one on the NASDAQ-style ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The firms and their underwriters will confirm dates and publish prospectuses following discussions with the exchanges.