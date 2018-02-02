LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China, U.S. institutions to set up biotechnology collaboration platform

1
2018-02-02 23:19Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) Friday announced a biotechnology and translational medicine collaboration program between universities from Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the United States.

PolyU and its alliance partners from the bay area including Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen University, Macao University of Science and Technology will initiate a collaboration with the State University of New York at Buffalo and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, to set up the first translational medicine research platform in the bay area.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony was held Friday in PolyU campus in Hong Kong, where representatives from the six institutions signed the MOU.

According to PolyU, the collaboration will pull together various expertise from the collaborating parties and their networks, and signify their commitments in research collaborations in the areas of cancer, genomics, translational medicine, and other related areas in biotechnology and their translation to benefit the global community.

Secretary for Innovation and Technology of Hong Kong government Nicholas Yang said that biotechnology has prospective economic contribution to diversify Hong Kong's existing industry and business, and boundless potential to revolutionise disease treatment and to enhance the quality of life.

"Over the years, Hong Kong has developed a strong foothold in biotechnology research, including biomedicine," he said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.