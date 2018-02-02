All prefab buildings to ship for Xiongan's 1st construction project

All modular buildings used for the construction of civic service center in Xiongan New Area will be shipped to the site by mid-February, manufacturers said Thursday, marking a milestone in the construction of the national-level new area.

The civic service center is the first construction project since the establishment of the new area, which was announced by the central government in April.

The project includes 89 serviced apartments covering 4,475 square meters and six office buildings. Nearly 600 modular buildings are needed.

The modular buildings will be shipped from Jiangmen, southern Guangdong province, to ports in Tianjin via Guangzhou or Dongguan. After arriving in Tianjin, they will be transported to the site by road.

CIMC Modular Building Systems Holding, which produces the modular buildings, said 80 percent of the modular buildings required by the project have already been shipped. The rest will be finished and shipped by the middle of this month, the company said.

Modular buildings are a type of prefabricated building model. Instead of doing all the construction work on-site, it allows up to 90 percent of a building project to be finished in the factory, thereby saving time and reducing construction waste.