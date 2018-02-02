Asia-Pacific region strives to complete seamless air traffic control plan by 2022

The Asia-Pacific region will strive to complete a seamless air traffic control plan among its countries and regions by 2022, senior executives from the aviation industry said at a press conference on Thursday in Beijing.

The remarks were made at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation, the highest-level meeting in terms of civil aviation affairs in the Asia-Pacific region.

The plan covers realizing the change from aviation information services to aviation information management systems, accelerating the construction of communications infrastructure, supporting air navigation services, and increasing traffic control and collaborative decision-making at congested airports.

Aviation safety issues should be covered at the state level, and successful experiences should be shared fully among Asia-Pacific countries and regions, according to members of the meeting.

Some member countries are still lacking an efficient aviation safety supervision system, and there is room to increase the air traffic management level, Liu Fang, secretary-general of the International Civil Aviation Organization, said at the press conference.

She added that Asian countries and regions should strengthen the construction of air traffic services, speeding up airport infrastructure construction to comply with the growing trends of future air transport.

The Asia-Pacific is the largest transportation market in the world with the fastest- growing pace and the biggest market size for China.

So far, China has signed bilateral transport pacts with 27 countries across Asia-Pacific. And there are 65 airlines from 21 countries hat have opened routes to China, with nearly 7,200 routes flying between 50 Chinese cities and 92 cities elsewhere.

In 2017, China transported 552 million passengers and 7.06 million tons of cargo, contributing more than 55 percent to market growth in the Asia-Pacific.