Xiamen Airlines, GE to strengthen strategic cooperation

Xiamen Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GE Thursday, to further strengthen strategic cooperation.

The MOU will cover several areas including fleet management support and services, digital solutions, leadership training and aviation health management programs, as well as intra-industrial alignment and cooperation to support the globalization of Xiamen Airlines.

"We have had a long-term cooperation with GE since we started to operate the first CFM56* engine in 1992," said Zhao Dong, general manager of Xiamen Airlines. "I believe the signing of the MOU will pave the ground to help us reinforce and further expand cooperation. We're looking forward to a more enriched experience from GE and its CFM joint venture on the full spectrum of operations and management to benefit the future growth of Xiamen Airlines."

"We are honored to be a part of Xiamen Airlines' long-term growth plans with our GE and CFM engines," said Bill Fitzgerald, vice president and general manager of Commercial Engines at GE Aviation. "The MOU will enhance our collaboration and ensure us a lasting partnership to support the airline's vision for globalization."

Founded in 1984 in Xiamen City, east China's Fujian Province, Xiamen Airlines is one of the fastest developing airlines in China. With a fleet of 188 aircraft, mainly composed of Boeing 737s and 787s, Xiamen Airlines operates an extensive network of routes covering China, Asia, Europe, America and Oceania, with more than 350 domestic and international routes.