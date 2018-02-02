LINE

Economy

Shenzhen imports most fruit in China

2018-02-02

Shenzhen, a southeast China metropolis that borders Hong Kong, imported the largest amount of fruit nationwide in 2017 with a share of over 40 percent.

The Shenzhen port imported 1.08 million tonnes of fruit last year, an annual increase of 5.68 percent, Shenzhen Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau said Thursday.

The import value reached 2.2 billion U.S. dollars, also the largest.

Chile, Thailand, and the United States were the top three import sources, contributing 71.6 percent of the total in terms of import value.

Durian, cherries, and grapes were among the most popular fruits. Shenzhen port imported 180,000 tonnes of durian from Thailand, 59,900 tonnes of cherries from Chile, and 162,300 tonnes of grapes from countries including Chile, Australia, Peru, and the United States.

China has signed free trade deals with countries and regions like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, New Zealand, Chile, and Peru, helping cut prices of high-end fruit and bring them to more households.

　　

