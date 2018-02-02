Jan factory growth still strong

China's manufacturing sector sustained growth at multi-month highs in January, a private business survey showed on Thursday, as factories continued to raise output to meet new orders, suggesting resilience in the world's second-largest economy.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 51.5 in January, unchanged from the previous month. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a drop to 51.3.

December's reading was the highest in four months and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. The solid Caixin PMI readings indicate that China's economy is still expanding strongly as it nurtures new drivers of growth.