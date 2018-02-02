Homegrown apps enter B&R regions

Chinese apps have gained traction in the Belt and Road regions as more app developers have ventured into the growing mobile app market, a report showed Thursday.

About 55 percent of the downloads of Chinese apps in 2017 were in the Belt and Road regions, compared with 47 percent in 2015, according to the latest report from global app market analysts App Annie.

Web browser app UC Browser stood out as the most downloaded Chinese app on iOS and Google Play in the Belt and Road regions, followed by cross-platform file transfer tool SHAREit and smartphone speed optimizer Clean Master. E-commerce mogul Alibaba and mobile internet giant Cheetah Mobile held the biggest market shares in the top 30 most downloaded Chinese apps in the regions.