LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Homegrown apps enter B&R regions

1
2018-02-02 13:22Global Times/Agencies Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Chinese apps have gained traction in the Belt and Road regions as more app developers have ventured into the growing mobile app market, a report showed Thursday.

About 55 percent of the downloads of Chinese apps in 2017 were in the Belt and Road regions, compared with 47 percent in 2015, according to the latest report from global app market analysts App Annie.

Web browser app UC Browser stood out as the most downloaded Chinese app on iOS and Google Play in the Belt and Road regions, followed by cross-platform file transfer tool SHAREit and smartphone speed optimizer Clean Master. E-commerce mogul Alibaba and mobile internet giant Cheetah Mobile held the biggest market shares in the top 30 most downloaded Chinese apps in the regions.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.