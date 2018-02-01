China's tax revenue growth accelerates in 2017

China's tax revenue growth accelerated in 2017, official data showed Thursday.

China collected taxes worth 12.6 trillion yuan (2 trillion U.S. dollars) last year, up 8.7 percent year on year, compared with 4.8 percent growth in 2016, according to the country's top taxation authority.

The tertiary sector continued to be the biggest tax contributor, with its tax revenue rising 9.9 percent year on year and accounting for 56.1 percent of total taxation.

The internet and related services industry saw its tax revenue surge 55.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, the high-end manufacturing sector also posted strong growth in tax revenue. General purpose and telecom equipment saw their tax revenue up 23.5 percent and 21.6 percent year on year, respectively.