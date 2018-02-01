LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China Minmetals posts record revenue, profits in 2017

1
2018-02-01 15:43Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China Minmetals Corporation (CMC), the country's largest metals and minerals group, recorded its highest ever revenue and profits in 2017, according to figures released Wednesday at the company's annual work conference.

The corporation raked in 500 billion yuan ($78.9 billion) in revenue last year, up 14 percent from the 2016 level. Meanwhile, total profits jumped 222 percent to 13 billion yuan.

The profit surge was a result of improved market condition and cost-control as well as corporate management transition, the CMC said.

The corporation has witnessed rapid growth after taking over China Metallurgical Group Corporation in late 2015. In 2016, the CMC recorded operating income of 435.5 billion yuan, ranking 120th in the Fortune Global 500 and the first among metal enterprises.

At the end of 2017, the CMC had operations in more than 60 countries and regions overseas, and its total assets stood at 1.6 trillion yuan, the corporation said.

The CMC expects the metal ores market to enter a period of stable growth in the future as metal demand will go up amid positive developments in both the global and domestic markets.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.