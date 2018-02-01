GEI research journals announced

Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization on Wednesday started publication of two academic journals specializing in research on global energy interconnection.

GEI is a globally interconnected smart grid, with ultra-high voltage grids as its backbone.

The two academic journals, Global Energy Interconnection (Global Edition) and Journal of Global Energy Interconnection (Chinese Edition), aim to reach a wider audience such as those working in global energy, information, transportation, economics, environment and other related industries.

The two journals put a huge spotlight on topics including energy interconnection, clean energy development and utilization, sustainable economic and social development, climate change and global governance.

Liu Zhenya, chairman of GEIDCO and the China Electricity Council, said the organization would strive to build the two international journals into world-class, high-quality publications in three to five years.

The journals would serve as a platform to "fuel academic innovation, cultivate talent and release latest achievement in GEI development," he said at the ceremony.

Members of the editorial committee include academician Zhou Xiaoxin, academician Xue Yusheng, and President of Xiamen University Zhang Rong.

Chen Weijiang, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said "When selecting articles the editorial committee, given the wider audience it targets, should keep the balance between professional theses and popular science readings."

China laid out its GEI vision at the UN Development Summit in September 2015. GEIDCO has been committed to promoting development of the initiative to meet global power demands with clean and green alternatives. It currently has 365 members across 45 countries and regions.