Houston mayor sees huge potential for cooperation with China in energy, healthcare

The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, said Tuesday there is huge potential for his city and China to cooperate, especially in the energy and medical sectors.

"I think there (is) plenty of potential ... not only (in) energy, oil and gas, but (also) with the Texas Medical Center. There (is) already a lot of conversation between China and the Texas Medical Center," he told Xinhua, referring to the medical district in Houston.

Turner had led a delegation of over 70 business and other Houston leaders to China in December.

China is the second largest trading partner of Houston and Turner believes the relationship will grow in the future.

As the fourth largest city in the United States, Houston is not only the world energy capital, but also has the largest medical center in the world, Turner said, adding: "There is plenty of potential in building the relationship between the two, but you have to work at it."

Li Qiangmin, the Chinese consul general in Houston, said China is an opportunity, not a threat. "China is wide open for further communication and cooperation with the United States," Li said.

During Turner's visit to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen in December, six memorandums of understanding were signed and talks held on potential cooperation areas like healthcare, energy, engineering, education, finance and aeronautics.