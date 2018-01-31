LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China publishes general PMI to better track economy

1
2018-01-31 15:01Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's statistics authority, for the first time, published a general purchasing managers' index (PMI) covering both manufacturing and service sectors on Wednesday.

The general PMI came in at 54.6 for January, according to a statement of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). A reading above 50 indicates expansion and below reflects contraction.

Business activity in the two sectors was previously tracked by two separate indices published monthly, which the NBS said "lacks a way to reflect overall changes in the economy."

While old indices will remain, the new gauge will "provide a new perspective to monitor the macro economy, and enrich and improve the current PMI system," the NBS said, adding that it has undertaken more than two years of research and testing.

The NBS said the general PMI better synchronizes with the country's GDP movement, and is comparable from country to country.

"As of December, countries and regions including the eurozone, the United States, Britain, Germany, and Japan have compiled and published such an index," the NBS said.

China's manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs stood at 51.3 and 55.3 in January, respectively.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.