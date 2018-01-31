LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Foxconn lists its subsidiary on Shanghai Stock Exchange in aim to upgrade manufacturing lines

1
2018-01-31 14:57Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Shareholders of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, better known as Foxconn, a major contractor of U.S. tech giant Apple Inc, approved to list the company's subsidiary Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Under this listing, about 10 percent of FII's shares will be converted to floating stock, while Foxconn will keep approximately 85 percent of FII's shares, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times.

The move aims to support the company's investment in advanced sensors and programmable logic controllers, high-performance computing, 5G networks, data centers, artificial intelligence applications and robotics.

The company's aim also includes increasing the development and deployment of robots in the manufacturing process, from 60,000 robots currently to 200,000 robots in the next few years, Foxconn said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.