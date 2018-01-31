LINE

Chinese firm wins bid to construct wastewater treatment sub-project in NW Cambodia

2018-01-31

A Chinese construction company on Tuesday won a bid to construct a wastewater treatment sub-project in the town of Battambang province in northwest Cambodia.

Cambodian Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol said the ministry awarded the 9.36-million-U.S.-dollar contract to the Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) after the firm won a public tender in November.

"Under the contract, the company will construct a 15-km sewer pipe in Battambang town," he said after the signing ceremony here. "The firm will also restore and clean a total of 4,000 square meters of wastewater canals."

"The project is very important to prevent flooding in some parts of the town during the rainy season," he said, adding that the firm would take one and a half years to carry out the project.

According to the minister, the project was made possible under a concessional loan from the Asian Development Bank.

Ren Zhi, on behalf of BUCG, said the company would strictly abide by the contract and complete the project on time with high quality.

 

　　

