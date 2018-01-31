LINE

Economy

HNA ‘may face liquidity crunch’

2018-01-31

China's HNA Group has told creditors it potentially faces a liquidity shortfall of at least 15 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2018 as repayments to creditors come due, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

The report said HNA briefed major creditors and provincial government officials during a meeting last week in South China's Hainan Province and some creditors may act together to exert further pressure on HNA.

HNA declined to comment on the report as of press time.

　　

