Muji China subsidiary corrects inaccurate map showing wrong borders and missing islands

2018-01-30

Muji (Shanghai) Co Ltd, subsidiary of Japanese retail company Ryohin Keikaku Co, has confirmed that there had been a "map problem" incident on one of its product catalogues whereby there were some missing borders and islands. The company says it has since corrected the error.

The National Administration of Surveying, Mapping and Geoinformation announced eight typical "map problem" incidents concerning the absence of some important islands such as the Diaoyu Islands and South China Sea Islands, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday. One of Muji's fall/winter furniture catalogues for 2017 was among those cases.

The map on the catalogue included inaccurate country borders and was missing the Diaoyu Islands, including Chiwei Island.

Muji confirmed with the Global Times that this incident was true and that the company has contacted the bureau of urban planning in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and made appropriate corrections.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a press conference on Friday that it is strongly dissatisfied about the opening of an exhibition in Tokyo to showcase Japan's claim of the islands, reiterating China's ownership of the Diaoyu Islands, according to the ministry's website.

　　

