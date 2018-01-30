LINE

IAAPA sets up office on Chinese mainland

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Monday established its first office on the Chinese mainland, in Shanghai.

The move will help China's amusement and theme parks industry enter the global market, according to the association.

"China has seen steady economic growth and upgrading consumption structure in recent years, which help boost the vigorous development of the country's amusement parks and attractions industry," said Andreas Andersen, chairman of the IAAPA board.

The Shanghai office is the association's fifth office around the world after Hong Kong, Brussels, Mexico City and Orlando.

Founded in 1918, the IAAPA is the world's largest international trade association for permanent amusement facilities and attractions. It has more than 5,300 amusement industry members from over 100 countries.

　　

